Brewers fans get ready for the Playoff Push!

BRENDYN JONES — The Milwaukee Brewers are hoping to make history this October. On Tuesday, the team started their push for a World Series title and TMJ4 met up with tailgaters before their game to see how they were getting ready for the game.

Jon Leyrer knows about the Brewers' history because he was a part of it.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4 Jon Leyrer is a Brewers fan and used to be a Racing Sausage

"I used to be a racing sausage," Leyrer said. "I probably won 90 and lost 10, so I was a fast little guy."

Leyrer says he raced from 2005 to 2010, and his love for the team paid off when a few years later, his daughter was born. She was welcomed into the world by none other than Brewers Mascot Bernie Brewer.

Jon Leyrer

Jon Leyrer

"We have to start with a win today, we're very hopeful this is the year we're going to win the World Series," Leyrer said. "That's the hope and the dream for all of Milwaukee."

TMJ4 also met a group of tailgaters who brought their newborn son, Zion, to his first Brewers game.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

And just before fans filed into the stadium, some were feeling bold about the team's future.

"We're going to win the World Series this year, we're going to win a Super Bowl," Leyrer said. "Then we're going to win a championship with the Bucks. Mark my words."

While the Brewers weren't able to get it done against the Mets in game one, they have another shot on Wednesday.

