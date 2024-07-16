MILWAUKEE — The McKinley Marina fish cleaning station has been closed since last summer as the Marina has seen improvements over the last year.

But as TMJ4 reported last week, the fish cleaning station is still closed.

After the story aired, a member of the Great Lakes Sports Fishermen reached out to TMJ4. So Downtown Milwaukee reporter Brendyn Jones spoke to the organization's Vice President, Bob Wincek at the locked fish cleaning station.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4 Bob Wincek is the Vice President of the Milwaukee Great Lakes Sports Fishermen foundation. He says he’s been working all summer to try to get answers to why the fish cleaning station at McKinley Marina isn’t open yet. He fears that if it’s not open by the end of July, he may have to cancel the group’s Brew City fishing tournament, which brings out about 100 boats. The fishermen in that tournament donate unused fish to the Hunger Task Force.

Wincek tells TMJ4 he's been working all summer to get the gates open for the fishermen.

"I want it to be resolved," Wincek said. "And I want it to be resolved A-S-A-P, like yesterday."

TMJ4 called the city to learn more about the status of the permits. The Department of Public Works says they were waiting for a Stormwater Management Plan from the Marina to make sure dirty water from the parking lot doesn't drain into the lake. DPW tells TMJ4 that was approved on Friday.

Watch: Fishermen frustrated that cleaning station still hasn't opened.

Brew City tournament in jeopardy if fish cleaning delays at McKinley Marina continue

The Department of Neighborhood services says, since those permits are in, their top priority now is to approve their part of the project.

The County Parks Department says once all the permits are done, It'll take about two weeks to finish the station. They hope to be open by July 31.

But that could be cutting it close for the club's biggest day, the Brew City Fishing Tournament on August 3.

"If it's not ready, I fear we'd have to cancel the tournament," Wincek said.

He says most of the fish caught will get donated to the Hunger Task Force. But without a place to clean and store their catch, the Hunger Task Force won't be able to accept hundreds of pounds of fish.

"Very, very low," Wincek said about his confidence level the Station will be open by the end of the month."We were told this back in April. We were told it'd be open in April, we were told it'd be open in May, we were told it'd be open in June, it's still not open and the work isn't complete."

