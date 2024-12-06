Brady Street Holiday Market looks to highlight daytime businesses on the block

MILWAUKEE — Brady Street will be festive on Saturday. The Brady Street Business Improvement District announced an Inaugural Winterfest & Holiday Market.

The event will go from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will feature live music, local vendors, and even Santa Claus. Brady Street will be blocked off from Arlington to Warren for the event.

Michelle Eigenberger, the co-owner of Bandit MKE, will be selling clothes during the market. Eigenberger hopes that it draws in foot traffic in a season where customers can be sparse.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

"In the winter, one snow day can tank the sales for a week," Eigenberger told TMJ4. "It can be a bit scary so we just want to make sure people don't forget about us small businesses."

Brady Street's BID says the festival also wants to highlight businesses that can be overlooked on a block that is known for its nightlife.

"We have a lot of daytime business here," said the BID's executive director, Michael Sander. "I think Brady Street gets a bad rap for nighttime partying. We do a lot of great things in the daytime."

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

Popular restaurant La Masa will also be participating in the event. They'll be selling hot sangria, other drinks, empanadas, and other gifts.

Co-owner Megan Todd is excited for the neighborhood to come together.

"We all support each other's businesses all day and we're doing nothing more than to try growing the neighborhood in a positive light," Todd said.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

For more information on the event, you can visit the BID's website.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip