Brady Street Festival returns with enhanced security measures in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Brady Street Festival drew hundreds to Milwaukee’s East Side on Saturday, and many attendees said the increased security didn’t go unnoticed.

Organizers brought in 15 private security guards from Prolific Arms and worked with Milwaukee police to add more officers. Metal vehicle barriers were also placed along the street.

“We’ve got a heavier presence than what we normally have down here,” said Eddie Silas, co-owner of Prolific Arms. “If anything happens, we want to be on top of it before it starts.”

Silas said this was the company’s first time providing security for the event. After working in the Brady Street neighborhood for five or six months, he said the community support stood out.

“The community around here is really strong,” Silas said. “In order to see a safer Milwaukee, we have to build what we want to see.”

“Presence is everything,” he said. “People want to be safe.”

Milwaukee resident Vontina Brown said she brought her kids to enjoy the weekend and support her daughter, who had a vendor tent at the event. She appreciated the security.

“I saw some concerts, vendors… and a lot of security,” Brown said. “It makes me feel a tad bit safer.”

“This is the happening street in Wisconsin,” she added. “The famous Brady Street.”

Visitors from out of town shared similar feelings. Callie and Sandy O’Neil-Callahan, who traveled from St. Louis, said the event felt safe and fun.

“There’s a presence that makes you feel safe,” Sandy said. “Lots of security, food, beer, soda, lemonade, cheese curds — it’s amazing.”

The festival featured live music, food, and craft vendors, and road closures along Brady Street from early Saturday through Sunday morning. Organizers also worked with the city to provide free water stations and cooling areas.

