Brady Street businesses to honor late Alderman Jonathan Brostoff with candlelight memorial walk

The Brady Street Business Improvement District (BID) is planning to host a candlelight memorial walk to honor the late Alderman Jonathan Brostoff, who passed away suddenly earlier this week.

The event will take place on Monday, November 11th at 5:00 p.m. at the Roman Coin. Participants will be encouraged to pay their respects and remember Brostoff's contributions to the Milwaukee Community.

Candles will be provided.

At 6:00 p.m., participants will be asked to walk silently down Brady Street, stopping at Farwell Avenue. The walk is meant to be a time for reflection and remembrance and an opportunity for community solidarity.

“Alderman Jonathan Brostoff had a vision for our community that included fostering connections through regular gatherings, like a monthly walking tour of Brady Street. This candlelight memorial walk is a heartfelt way to honor his legacy and bring our community together in remembrance,” said Michael Sander, Executive Director of the Brady Street BID, in a statment.

For more information about the event, reach out to Sander directly at Michael@bradystbid.com

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip