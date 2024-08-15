'Boys and Girls Club 2024 Youth of the Year' awarded Kohl's Foundation shopping spree

MILWAUKEE — Kohl’s Foundation is rewarding a local college-bound student with a dorm room shopping spree.

Steph Brown Dorm Room Shopping Spree

Loren Muwonge is the Boys and Girls Club 2024 Youth of the Year. Kohls Foundation has a long-standing relationship with the Clubs and says it was honored to award a $750 gift card to Muwonge.

Steph Brown Steph with Loren during Kohls Shopping Spree

The shopping spree filled Loren's cart with all the dorm essentials along with decorations that add that personal touch.

