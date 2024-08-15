'Boys and Girls Club 2024 Youth of the Year' awarded Kohl's Foundation shopping spree

MILWAUKEE — Kohl’s Foundation is rewarding a local college-bound student with a dorm room shopping spree.
Loren Muwonge is the Boys and Girls Club 2024 Youth of the Year. Kohls Foundation has a long-standing relationship with the Clubs and says it was honored to award a $750 gift card to Muwonge.
The shopping spree filled Loren's cart with all the dorm essentials along with decorations that add that personal touch.
