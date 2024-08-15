Watch Now
'Boys and Girls Club 2024 Youth of the Year' awarded Kohl's Foundation shopping spree

Loren Muwonge is the Boys and Girls Club 2024 Youth of the Year.
Steph Brown
MILWAUKEE — Kohl’s Foundation is rewarding a local college-bound student with a dorm room shopping spree.

Loren Muwonge is the Boys and Girls Club 2024 Youth of the Year. Kohls Foundation has a long-standing relationship with the Clubs and says it was honored to award a $750 gift card to Muwonge.

The shopping spree filled Loren's cart with all the dorm essentials along with decorations that add that personal touch.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

