Blue Angels prepare for Milwaukee's Air and Water Show this weekend

MILWAUKEE — The Blue Angels are making final preparations for Milwaukee's Air and Water Show taking place this weekend. The Navy flight demonstration squadron was seen practicing Thursday, perfecting their angles to ensure spectators get the best possible view of their performance.

Members of the elite team expressed their enthusiasm about performing for Milwaukee residents.

"Just going out and being able to thrill faces of children and hopefully being able to make that next generation want to better themselves," Gabriel Whisman said.

"My favorite part is seeing the faces that are in the crowd—isn't something we get to do every day," Mara Mason said.

The Milwaukee Air and Water Show will run this Saturday and Sunday.

