BLOOM ALERT: Corpse flower in full bloom at Mitchell Park Domes in Milwaukee

Posted at 8:51 PM, May 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-27 21:51:32-04

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — The 'Corpse Flower' is ready for visitors at The Mitchell Park Domes!

The 'Corpse Flower,' also known as “U’Reeka," was given its nickname due to its smell, with some describing its short-lived bloom as smelling like rotting meat, that "offends the human nose."

Corpse Flower at the Domes

The bloom will be in full force on Tuesday only.

The Domes will be open for its extended hours Tuesday from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

