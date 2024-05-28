BLOOM ALERT: Corpse flower in full bloom at Mitchell Park Domes in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — The 'Corpse Flower' is ready for visitors at The Mitchell Park Domes!

The 'Corpse Flower,' also known as “U’Reeka," was given its nickname due to its smell, with some describing its short-lived bloom as smelling like rotting meat, that "offends the human nose."

TMJ4 News

The bloom will be in full force on Tuesday only.

The Domes will be open for its extended hours Tuesday from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

