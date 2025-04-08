Blind MPS educator known for inspiring students needs help renewing Green Card

MILWAUKEE — On any given school day, Guadalupe Torrijos, a MPS paraprofessional, can be found at the Milwaukee High School of the Arts working with her student John Laura. They call him by his nickname, JT.

The two share a deep connection—both are blind and have been since they were young.

JT's situation is familiar to Torrijos, who was a blind student in MPS after her family immigrated from Mexico when she was in middle school.

"When my family and I moved to this country, it was eye-opening because I was able to go to school with everyone, every kid," Torrijos told TMJ4.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

She said it was different in Mexico, where she was in a school specifically for blind students.

When Torrijos got to Milwaukee, she thrived.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

"She is an example of what happens when you're just given your wings to fly," said Julie Hapeman, who was Torrijos' first instructor when she arrived to MPS. She is now Torrijos' coworker.

"She's really awesome, I'm not going to lie to you," JT told TMJ4.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

As a DACA recipient for years, Guadalupe finally got her Green Card two years ago. She said now, it's time for her to renew it. But as a public school employee, the process could come with financial challenges.

"We, as immigrants—we try to do work and provide," Torrijos said. "We try to help this country economically, but it's so hard for us to be legal because of the fees."

That's the reason Hapeman is trying to help through a GoFundMe fundraiser.

"She's the kind of person that you want as a citizen," Hapeman said, "because she does give back, she does help her neighbors, she is contributing to society in meaningful ways."

Although Guadalupe won't say it herself, she'll keep inspiring the next generation.

"My goal is for them to be independent," Torrijos said. "People say that I'm a mentor, but I don't feel like I'm a mentor, I feel like I just want them to have the same opportunities I have."

