Black Men in White Coats Youth Summit wants to inspire new black doctors

MILWAUKEE — Black Men in White Coats, a youth summit, came to Milwaukee on Saturday with the hope of encouraging a new generation of Black physicians.

The summit had hands-on-workshops that gave students the opportunity to see what a job in medicine is all about. The goal is to encourage those in underrepresented communities to consider becoming doctors.

Events had different names related to the subject they wanted to teach the students. Bone Thugs n' Harmony was centered around teaching the students how to splint and put on casts. They also taught the students how X-rays are used. Smile Lab was about dentistry and Heart of a Hustler was an introduction to cardiology.

Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin Endowment and the Medical College of Wisconsin hosted the summit.

