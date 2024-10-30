Black Arts MKE's Black Nativity returns for the 2024 holiday season

Black Arts MKE's Black Nativity by Langston Hughes returns for its ninth annual production this holiday season!

The show will run from Thursday, December 5 to Sunday, December 8 in the Wilson Theater at the Vogel Hall, Marcus Center.

Black Nativity, Black Arts MKE Black Nativity cast poses mid-dance number.

The classic story celebrates the holiday season from the African-American perspective.

Throughout the musical, there will be African drumming, traditional gospel, and modern arrangements selected by music director Antoine Reynolds.

Black Nativity, Black Arts MKE Black Nativity cast gather to look at baby Jesus.

Ashley S. Jordan will return as director following a standout directorial debut for 2023's production of the Black Nativity.

“The production will explore the Black family and an authentic depiction of Black church culture as the focal point,” said Jordan.

Black Nativity, Black Arts MKE Black Nativity dancers performing with support from singers.

Black Arts MKE produces the show annually to showcase Milwaukee's emerging talent and spotlight art scene favorites.

Black Arts MKE is celebrating its 10th anniversary and continues its goal to increase the availability of African American arts and culture and create educational art for the audience.

Black Nativity Black Nativity returns for the holiday season.

To purchase tickets and learn more, click here.

