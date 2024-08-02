Black Arts Fest MKE hopes to offer a look into all aspects of Black Culture on Saturday

MILWAUKEE — The Summerfest Grounds will be the host of another cultural festival this weekend, as Black Arts Fest MKE will be celebrating all Saturday long.

The festival brings music, food, dance, and activities to highlight different aspects of Black culture.

"We are celebrating African heritage and Black culture, all day long," said Anitra Riley, the festival leader.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4 Anitra Riley has been the Festival leader at Black Arts Fest MKE for 3 years. She says folks coming out can expect food, music, vendors, and other things like fashion shows and paint and sips. She says this festival is important because it shows many aspects of Black Culture

TMJ4 met Riley out at the grounds as they were setting up. Festival goers will see musical performances on the Miller Stage, there will be Paint & Sip events all day long, as well as a family village and kids area.

The festival looked to bring in vendors from all over the region. One of those vendors was Fatou Kebe. Kebe sells drums, art, and traditional dresses and clothes that come from her home country Senegal.

"It’s for the culture, once you get here you feel like you’re home," Kebe said. "It shows a lot of African culture, that’s why it’s very important."

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4 Fatou Kebe is a vendor from Columbus, Ohio. She sells extravagant dresses that are made in Senegal. She says Black Arts Fest is one of the biggest festivals she participates in, and that when she’s at this festival it feels like “you’re home”

Kebe came to Milwaukee all the way from Columbus, Ohio. She says this festival is one of the biggest festivals she participates in.

Riley says the festival is a chance for folks to experience all aspects of Black culture, and she hopes this year it brings a sense of unity.

"I love our city, I love Black people, I love people in general," Riley said. "The things that we can do to educate each other, and celebrate each other, and bring each other together and engage with one another, I’m always with it.

The festival goes from 12 pm to 10 pm on Saturday at Henry Maier Festival Park. Tickets can be purchased at the gate.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip