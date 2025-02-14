Bird flu has been detected in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin DNR says

MILWAUKEE — Bird flu has been detected in a wild merganser collected from Milwaukee County last week, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said in a news release Friday.

Laboratory tests confirmed the presence of H5 highly pathogenic avian influenza virus (HPAI) in the merganser, which is a type of duck.

The DNR said it has also received reports of sick or dead waterfowl along Lake Michigan in Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha Counties - totaling fewer than 50 birds.

Testing was completed at the U.S. Geological Survey's National Wildlife Health Center in Madison.

In addition to Milwaukee County, the H5 HPAI virus has been detected in Dane, St. Croix, Wood, Brown, and Racine Counties since mid-December. Swans and Canada geese have comprised the majority of mortality reports.

"It is important to remember that avian influenza is still present in Wisconsin, and we are seeing it affect birds in isolated areas around the state," said Jasmine Batten, DNR Wildlife Health Supervisor. "However, this winter's HPAI detections in wild birds have remained relatively low. The best advice we can give is to remain aware and avoid handling wild birds as much as possible."

Public health officials say the risk to the general public from avian influenza remains low, but people should avoid handling sick or dead wildlife or allowing their pets to come into contact with them.

You can report sick or dead birds to the DNR using this form.

More information about avian influenza is available on the DNR's website.

