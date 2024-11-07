Billy Joel and Sting to perform at American Family Field in April.

Two iconic musicians will be taking the stage for one night only, this spring.
Billy Joel and Sting will perform at American Family Field on April 26th.
It will be Billy Joel's first time in Milwaukee since performing at AmFam in 2019. The six-time Grammy Award winner recently wrapped up a residency at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
He'll be joined by Rock-and-Roll Hall of Famer Sting for just one concert.
"When major artists choose to perform in Milwaukee, it's a major testament to Milwaukee's growing status as a location, not just in the United States, but internationally for entertainment," said Milwaukee's Mayor Cavalier Johnson.
Tickers will go on sale at 10:00 am. next Friday on LiveNation.com
