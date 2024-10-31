Bill Clinton to campaign in Milwaukee and Oshkosh today

MILWAUKEE — Bill Clinton will travel to Oshkosh and Milwaukee today to mobilize Wisconsinites to vote early for Vice President Kamala Harris, Governor Tim Walz, and Democrats up and down the ballot.

Clinton will highlight Vice President Harris and Democrats’ plans to protect fundamental freedoms, strengthen democracy, and “ensure every person has the opportunity to not just get by but to get ahead.”

He is expected to speak in Milwaukee at approximately 4:30 p.m.

