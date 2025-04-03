Watch Now
Bike to the Beach Cleanup to meet every Thursday in April

A person gets ready to get on an e-bike.
Weekly Bike to the Beach clean-up rides will begin Thursday at Riverside Park to keep Milwaukee’s natural spaces clean and vibrant.

The rides are sponsored by the Urban Ecology Center.

Participants are encouraged to bring a bike and helmet—or borrow one from the UEC. Trash grabbers, gloves and liners will be provided.

The rides will run from 5 to 6:30 p.m. every Thursday in April.

For more information, contact UEC community programs director, Cassie Bauer at cbauer@urbanecologycenter.org or call (414) 964-8505.

Online registration is available for all events.

