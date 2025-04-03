Bike to the Beach Cleanup to meet every Thursday in April

Weekly Bike to the Beach clean-up rides will begin Thursday at Riverside Park to keep Milwaukee’s natural spaces clean and vibrant.
The rides are sponsored by the Urban Ecology Center.
Participants are encouraged to bring a bike and helmet—or borrow one from the UEC. Trash grabbers, gloves and liners will be provided.
The rides will run from 5 to 6:30 p.m. every Thursday in April.
For more information, contact UEC community programs director, Cassie Bauer at cbauer@urbanecologycenter.org or call (414) 964-8505.
Online registration is available for all events.
