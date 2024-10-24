Bike pump malfunction leaves person in the hospital, sparks community support

MILWAUKEE — A tragic accident on Monday evening has left Ivy Gilday in the hospital all week.

Ivy Gilday

According to their friend, Talia Frolkis, the Lezyne brand bike pump malfunctioned as Gilday tried inflating their bike tire.

The pump built up pressure and exploded in Gilday's face.

Frolkis tells TMJ4 Lezyne has been in contact with Ivy and others since the accident to offer support and find a solution to the malfunction.

The accident left Gilday in a medically induced coma.

"Ivy’s essentially been asleep since Monday night," Frolkis said. "They incubated and did a preliminary stitch-up on the lacerations on Ivy’s face and had Ivy under sedation until an O.R. became available."

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

Wednesday night, Ivy was finally able to get into surgery. After a few long days, doctors woke Ivy up Thursday morning.

"That was the moment where I was like okay I can cry now," Frolkis said. "I knew I had to keep it together until I knew it was going to be okay and when I saw Ivy’s face react to me and Rosie, I knew it was going to be okay"

As Ivy now sits in a hospital room, the road to recovery begins. Which won't be easy, and will be expensive.

But there's a community behind Ivy.

Ivy is a hairstylist at Nice Hair Salon in Walker's Point. The Salon will be hosting a cut-a-thon on November 17 where all earnings from haircuts go directly to Ivy's care costs. Here is a link to register.

Talia's band will also be doing a benefit concert on November 10.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

There is also a GoFundMeset up for Ivy.

