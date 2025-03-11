Bicyclist critically injured after being struck by a car in Glendale

GLENDALE, Wis. — A bicyclist was critically injured after being hit by a car near North Green Bay Avenue and West Green Tree Road, according to the Glendale Police Department.

The crash occurred around 4:40 p.m. Monday, March 10. The cause of the crash is unclear.

TMJ4

The crash is under investigation with assistance from the Wisconsin State Patrol, police said.

No further information was available. TMJ4 has reached out to the Wisconsin State Patrol but has not heard back.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip