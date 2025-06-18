Beware of Summerfest scams: How to spot fake tickets before it’s too late

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s iconic Summerfest is just around the corner, with fans gearing up to see big-name acts. But while thousands are preparing for the music, some are unknowingly setting themselves up to get scammed before they even reach the gates.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning festival-goers about a rise in fake ticket scams targeting major events like Summerfest. Scammers are setting up fraudulent websites that look nearly identical to legitimate ticket sellers, even copying brand names and including real customer service numbers to throw off buyers.

“These fake websites can look incredibly real,” says Andy Ketchum, Executive VP of Operations for the BBB. “But once you pay, you’re often out of luck — because companies like Ticketmaster can’t help if you didn’t buy through them.”

And it’s not just websites — social media is another hotspot for scams. Ketchum says offers for paper tickets should be a red flag. He said nowadays some venues use digital-only ticketing, meaning printed tickets may no longer be valid, or might not exist at all.

How to Protect Yourself:

Buy directly from the Summerfest website or a trusted vendor.

or a trusted vendor. Avoid paying with cash, gift cards, or apps like Venmo and Cash App — these payment methods are hard to trace and nearly impossible to recover.

— these payment methods are hard to trace and nearly impossible to recover. Use a credit card whenever possible. It offers stronger fraud protection and makes it easier to dispute fraudulent charges.

whenever possible. It offers stronger fraud protection and makes it easier to dispute fraudulent charges. Double-check the website URL. “Look for the lock icon and the ‘https’ in the address bar,” says Ketchum. “That ‘s’ means it’s a secure site.”

“Look for the lock icon and the ‘https’ in the address bar,” says Ketchum. “That ‘s’ means it’s a secure site.” Consider brokers affiliated with the National Association of Ticket Brokers (NATB) — they follow industry guidelines and offer a 200% buyer guarantee.

“The number one way to protect yourself is simple,” says Ketchum. “Buy directly from the venue.”

So as you plan your trip to the lakefront this summer, don’t let a scam ruin your night. Do your research, buy smart, and enjoy the music stress-free.

