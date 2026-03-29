Benson Boone is coming back to Milwaukee to perform at Fiserv Forum this summer

MILWAUKEE — Benson Boone will be making his way back to Milwaukee on his 2026 United States "Wanted Man" tour in July.

Boone will be playing at Fiserv Forum on July 22nd.

Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Benson Boone performs during the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Boone headlined a sold-out show at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater during Summerfest 2025.

Last year, he performed on the mainstage at Coachella and brought out Queen guitarist Brian May for his rendition of "Bohemian Rhapsody". They then reunited during his European stretch of his "American Heart Tour" in London and in Birmingham.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 3rd at 11 a.m. to the general public. Fans can also register for pre-sale access with the Artist Pre-sale starting on Wednesday, April 1st at 11 a.m.

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