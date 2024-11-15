MILWAUKEE — New, improved, and ready for students to take their learning experience to new levels.

Nicolet's Performing Arts Center is being compared to the highest industry standards in theater, music, and film.

The center features a 1,700-square-foot band room, state-of-the-art rehearsal spaces, a renovated theater, a set design space, and an ultimate green room.

Students now have access to these elevated opportunities while pursuing a rewarding performing arts curriculum.

Behind the Scenes of Nicolet High School's Performing Arts Center

"It would be the same experience that they would have in a professional setting. The sound booth, the lights, the hair, makeup, costumes, set design— all that would be industry-standard experiences for students," said Greg Kabara, Nicolet Union High School District superintendent.

For many students, these facilities offer hands-on, real-world experience that prepares them for future careers in the arts, behind-the-scenes technical work, musical engineering, and more.

