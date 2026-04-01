Getting outside for spring adventures does not have to break the bank, thanks to a Bay View business focused on recycling and reusing outdoor equipment.

MKE Outdoor Indoor Exchange offers consignment, new products, and rentals for camping gear and apparel.

"My mission here is to recycle, reduce, reuse. Repair is the mantra of the store," John Cameron said.

John Cameron

John said the goal is to reuse existing products, but the store also sells new items to fill voids when consignment is low.

For families looking to camp without buying expensive equipment, the store rents tents, sleeping pads, and luggage.

"The six-person tent is a $450 tent. You can rent it for three days for $38," John said.

John said renting makes sense for people who only go camping once a year, saving them from paying the full cost and storing the gear.

WATCH: Bay View shop offers affordable camping gear rentals and recycled outdoor apparel

Local business helps people camp on a budget

The savings also apply to clothing. A Mountain Hardwear Ghost Whisperer goose down jacket that retails for $400 sells for $35 at the store because of minor damage on the belly.

John has owned the business for three and a half years. He named the store MKE Outdoor Indoor Exchange to pay tribute to Milwaukee.

John Cameron

"I wanted to make sure to show respect and build something here for the city," John said.

In May, the store will host a block party called the Gear Gala to unify the outdoor voices of Milwaukee.

John Cameron

John said the event brings together environmental groups like Riverkeepers and Plastic Free MKE, along with other outdoor retailers.

"I ask them to be here for a day, whether that's the Riverkeepers or if it's Plastic Free MKE or anybody that's really focused on the environment," John said.

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