Bay View's Chill on the Hill concert series opens for 20th season

Chill on the Hill opens for its 20th season Tuesday at the Humboldt Park Band Chalet.

This year’s season will begin will run 13 weeks until Tuesday, August 26th. Show time will be at 6:30 p.m. weekly.

The concert series is made possible through a partnerships between Bay View Neighborhood Association (BVNA) and Milwaukee County Parks.

“The BVNA is very proud to be the producer of Chill on the Hill for the last 20 years, and looks forward to many more years at the Chalet.” said Patty Thompson, Executive Producer of Chill on the Hill. “This year we are featuring musicians who have been a part of our history, so they are all familiar faces.”

Park Road will be closed between Howell Avenue and Idaho Street on Tuesdays to provide more room for food vendors and guests. Food trucks open up at 5 p.m.

The 2025 lineup includes:

June 3: Grim Paddle, Louie & the Flash Bombs, Bright Eyed & Blind

June 10: The Haggardlys, Whiskeybelles

June 17: Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

June 24: SOLSTICE CELEBRATION - Pulpa De Guayaba, Devils Teeth, Dope Music Crew

July 1: American Legion Band – 105th Anniversary

July 8: Long Mama, Driveway Thriftdwellers

July 15: Testa Rosa, Telethon

July 22: Abby Jean, Immortal Girlfriend

July 29: Jinksie, The Dirty Sweet

August 5: COMMUNITY NIGHT - NileXNile, Scam Likely

August 12: Peshtigo, Browns Crew

August 19: WMSE LOCAL LIVE Cozy Danger, Lauryl Sulfate

August 26: Fellow Kinsman, De La Buena

