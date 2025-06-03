Bay View's Chill on the Hill concert series opens for 20th season

Chill on the Hill opens for its 20th season Tuesday at the Humboldt Park Band Chalet.
This year’s season will begin will run 13 weeks until Tuesday, August 26th. Show time will be at 6:30 p.m. weekly.
The concert series is made possible through a partnerships between Bay View Neighborhood Association (BVNA) and Milwaukee County Parks.
“The BVNA is very proud to be the producer of Chill on the Hill for the last 20 years, and looks forward to many more years at the Chalet.” said Patty Thompson, Executive Producer of Chill on the Hill. “This year we are featuring musicians who have been a part of our history, so they are all familiar faces.”
Park Road will be closed between Howell Avenue and Idaho Street on Tuesdays to provide more room for food vendors and guests. Food trucks open up at 5 p.m.
The 2025 lineup includes:
- June 3: Grim Paddle, Louie & the Flash Bombs, Bright Eyed & Blind
- June 10: The Haggardlys, Whiskeybelles
- June 17: Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
- June 24: SOLSTICE CELEBRATION - Pulpa De Guayaba, Devils Teeth, Dope Music Crew
- July 1: American Legion Band – 105th Anniversary
- July 8: Long Mama, Driveway Thriftdwellers
- July 15: Testa Rosa, Telethon
- July 22: Abby Jean, Immortal Girlfriend
- July 29: Jinksie, The Dirty Sweet
- August 5: COMMUNITY NIGHT - NileXNile, Scam Likely
- August 12: Peshtigo, Browns Crew
- August 19: WMSE LOCAL LIVE Cozy Danger, Lauryl Sulfate
- August 26: Fellow Kinsman, De La Buena
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.