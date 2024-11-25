Bay View area neighbors invited to share feedback ahead of new traffic calming measures

Traffic calming measures are on the way for a popular stretch of road in the Bay View area.

Kinnickinnic Avenue has become a cause for concern as the devastating effects of reckless driving continue to increase.

The Department of Public Works plans to engineer ways to address safety issues on Kinnickinnic Avenue between Holt Avenue and Fulton Street. There will be a listening session for community members to share suggestions and ideas for the improvements to come.

People in the Bay View neighborhood say the issue of reckless driving has been ongoing for several years.

Just last month, a woman was hit while crossing the street. For many, the incident sounded the alarm on the importance of addressing reckless driving in the area once again.

The session will be held at the Bay View Library from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Community members are welcome to stop by anytime to talk about crash data, learn more about traffic calming measures, or share personal experiences with the department.

