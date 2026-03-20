Bavarian Bierhaus in Glendale puts a unique German twist on the classic Wisconsin Friday fish fry

GLENDALE — Friday fish fry season is in full swing for the Lenten season, and one local spot is putting a Bavarian twist on the tradition.

I visited the Bavarian Bierhaus in Glendale to see what makes their menu stand out. The location, formerly known as the Bavarian Inn, has been the Bavarian Bierhaus for the past 10 years, but the Friday fish fry tradition there goes back 60 years.

WATCH: Looking for a place to go to enjoy a classic Wisconsin Friday fish fry?

Bavarian Beerhause

Executive Chef Dennis Stukel has been cooking fish fries since he was 17 years old and is now in his 60s. He said the secret to a great fish fry is homemade ingredients and a lighter batter.

"I don't like heavy batters that you're eating all batter and not fish. It takes away the flavor of the fish," Dennis said.

Kidd O'Shea

The traditional fish fry features lightly battered fish, homemade coleslaw, and homemade tartar sauce. The restaurant also offers baked cod, broiled walleye, and homemade potato pancakes made from scratch every day.

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For a unique option, the Bavarian Beer House serves a "German surf and turf," which pairs broiled or fried cod or walleye with an Oktoberfest bratwurst.

Kidd O'Shea

"I don't think anyone else does it," Dennis said.

Dennis noted that the Friday fish fry is a staple in Wisconsin that continues to grow in popularity.

The Bavarian Bierhaus is open tonight for walk-ins and reservations. The restaurant features large tables and a quick process where customers can get in and out in under an hour. Guests can also enjoy German beers and live German music every Friday.

"German music goes good with beer," Dennis said.

Kidd O'Shea

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