Barbecue, bold flavors and big deals: Inside DOC’s Smokehouse for Downtown Dining Week

MILWAUKEE — One of the city’s most flavorful traditions is back as Downtown Dining Week returns to Milwaukee from May 29 through June 5. With over two dozen restaurants participating, this weeklong celebration of the city’s culinary scene is serving up major value and mouthwatering meals for food lovers across the region.
“It’s really convenient for everybody, especially in the downtown area — it’s really accessible not just for locals but also for tourists like us,” said Czarine Buelo, visiting with friends. “So yeah, we love it.”
“Downtown Dining Week is really our celebration of the amazing culinary scene in downtown Milwaukee,” said Isabel Ullrich, Milwaukee Downtown’s Marketing, Events and Social Media Director. “It’s a great chance to try new restaurants or return to your favorites — all with discounted menus.”
Participating restaurants are offering $15 or $25 lunch specials and three-course dinners for $35, $45, or $55, giving diners a chance to enjoy gourmet experiences at a fraction of the usual cost. The multi-course menus typically include an appetizer, entrée, and dessert, designed to showcase each restaurant’s standout offerings.
At DOC’s Commerce Smokehouse, General Manager James Hall emphasized the value and flexibility of their dining week offerings.
“For $35 you get a three-course meal — an appetizer, entrée, your choice of meats, and dessert,” Hall said. “We have customizable options where you can choose the meats you prefer, along with several appetizers and desserts.”
Longtime Milwaukee resident Luanne Verbrick says Dining Week is about more than just great food — it’s a social experience.
“I think it’s wonderful,” she said. “It’s a great time, as I’m doing, getting together with my friends, taking in the atmosphere, and enjoying all the good offerings we have downtown in Milwaukee. It’s very eclectic down here, so there’s something for everybody to get.”
“There’s a lot of food like Asian,” said Jacob Bacatan. “Since we’re Asian, we actually love eating those Asian foods because we miss it, we’re from Asia.”
Lunch at DOC’s is no less impressive. “It’s a two-course meal valued over $25 for just $15,” he noted. And for those with dietary restrictions, DOC’s has you covered. “All of our meats and sauces are naturally gluten-free, and we even have a dedicated fryer,” said Hall.
Watch: Head to DOC's Smokehouse during Downtown Dining Week
In addition to great food, Downtown Dining Week is partnering with Interstate Parking to offer discounted rates at select lots, making the downtown experience even more accessible for families and foodies.
To top it all off, every diner who scans the QR code at the end of their meal and completes a quick survey will be entered to win one of four $350 Downtown Milwaukee gift card packages. “We really value feedback for this event,” said Ullrich. “It’s a great way to help us improve and possibly win some serious dining dollars.”
These are the restaurants participating in the week:
- ARIA
- Avli
- Bacchus – A Bartolotta Restaurant
- Benihana
- Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria
- Café at The Pfister
- The Capital Grille
- Carson’s Prime Steaks & Famous Barbecue
- Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen
- DOC’s Commerce Smokehouse
- The Edison, Electric Lime Taqueria
- Elsa’s on the Park
- Flourchild Pizza
- The Knick
- Mader’s Restaurant
- Milwaukee ChopHouse
- Milwaukee Sail Loft
- MOTOR Bar & Restaurant
- Oggie’s Kitchen & Bar
- Old German Beer Hall
- Onesto
- Rodizio Grill
- Smoke Shack
- The Social American Tavern
- Third Coast Provisions
- Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar
- Vagabond
- Ward’s House of Prime
So whether you're craving steak, tacos, barbecue, or fine dining, Downtown Dining Week is your ticket to experience Milwaukee’s best bites — without breaking the bank.
For menus and reservations, visit the official Downtown Dining Week page: https://www.milwaukeedowntown.com/bid-events/downtown-dining-week
