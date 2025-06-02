Barbecue, bold flavors and big deals: Inside DOC’s Smokehouse for Downtown Dining Week

MILWAUKEE — One of the city’s most flavorful traditions is back as Downtown Dining Week returns to Milwaukee from May 29 through June 5. With over two dozen restaurants participating, this weeklong celebration of the city’s culinary scene is serving up major value and mouthwatering meals for food lovers across the region.

“It’s really convenient for everybody, especially in the downtown area — it’s really accessible not just for locals but also for tourists like us,” said Czarine Buelo, visiting with friends. “So yeah, we love it.”

TMJ4

“Downtown Dining Week is really our celebration of the amazing culinary scene in downtown Milwaukee,” said Isabel Ullrich, Milwaukee Downtown’s Marketing, Events and Social Media Director. “It’s a great chance to try new restaurants or return to your favorites — all with discounted menus.”

TMJ4 Isabel Ullrich, Milwaukee Downtown’s Marketing, Events and Social Media Director.

Participating restaurants are offering $15 or $25 lunch specials and three-course dinners for $35, $45, or $55, giving diners a chance to enjoy gourmet experiences at a fraction of the usual cost. The multi-course menus typically include an appetizer, entrée, and dessert, designed to showcase each restaurant’s standout offerings.

At DOC’s Commerce Smokehouse, General Manager James Hall emphasized the value and flexibility of their dining week offerings.

“For $35 you get a three-course meal — an appetizer, entrée, your choice of meats, and dessert,” Hall said. “We have customizable options where you can choose the meats you prefer, along with several appetizers and desserts.”

TMJ4 James Hall/General Manager at Doc’s Smokehouse

Longtime Milwaukee resident Luanne Verbrick says Dining Week is about more than just great food — it’s a social experience.

“I think it’s wonderful,” she said. “It’s a great time, as I’m doing, getting together with my friends, taking in the atmosphere, and enjoying all the good offerings we have downtown in Milwaukee. It’s very eclectic down here, so there’s something for everybody to get.”

TMJ4 Longtime Milwaukee resident Luanne Verbrick

“There’s a lot of food like Asian,” said Jacob Bacatan. “Since we’re Asian, we actually love eating those Asian foods because we miss it, we’re from Asia.”

Lunch at DOC’s is no less impressive. “It’s a two-course meal valued over $25 for just $15,” he noted. And for those with dietary restrictions, DOC’s has you covered. “All of our meats and sauces are naturally gluten-free, and we even have a dedicated fryer,” said Hall.

Watch: Head to DOC's Smokehouse during Downtown Dining Week

Head to DOC's Smokehouse during Downtown Dining Week

In addition to great food, Downtown Dining Week is partnering with Interstate Parking to offer discounted rates at select lots, making the downtown experience even more accessible for families and foodies.

To top it all off, every diner who scans the QR code at the end of their meal and completes a quick survey will be entered to win one of four $350 Downtown Milwaukee gift card packages. “We really value feedback for this event,” said Ullrich. “It’s a great way to help us improve and possibly win some serious dining dollars.”

These are the restaurants participating in the week:

ARIA

Avli

Bacchus – A Bartolotta Restaurant

Benihana

Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria

Café at The Pfister

The Capital Grille

Carson’s Prime Steaks & Famous Barbecue

Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen

DOC’s Commerce Smokehouse

The Edison, Electric Lime Taqueria

Elsa’s on the Park

Flourchild Pizza

The Knick

Mader’s Restaurant

Milwaukee ChopHouse

Milwaukee Sail Loft

MOTOR Bar & Restaurant

Oggie’s Kitchen & Bar

Old German Beer Hall

Onesto

Rodizio Grill

Smoke Shack

The Social American Tavern

Third Coast Provisions

Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar

Vagabond

Ward’s House of Prime

So whether you're craving steak, tacos, barbecue, or fine dining, Downtown Dining Week is your ticket to experience Milwaukee’s best bites — without breaking the bank.

For menus and reservations, visit the official Downtown Dining Week page: https://www.milwaukeedowntown.com/bid-events/downtown-dining-week

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip