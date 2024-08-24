Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

Backpack and supply giveaway: Students prepped and ready for the school year

Thousands of football fans poured into Lambeau field Saturday afternoon to witness the return of Packers football home field.
Posted

MILWAUKEE — The start of the school year is just over a week away, and the group Legacy of Ali and Fatima (LOAF) packed hundreds of backpacks with school supplies to help students get ready for the school year.

Students and families lined up at Bruce Elementary School Saturday to check 'get school supplies' off their to-do lists.

Zahra Dhoondia
Zahra Dhoondia is an organizer with LOAF.

Zahra Dhoondia, an organizer with LOAF MKE said the goal is to take the pressure off families to purchase school supplies in the midst of rising costs and inflation.

"We want to make sure families don't have to determine whether they want to feed their families or give supplies to their children," Dhoondia said.

Half of the backpacks went to students and the other half will go to refugees who have settled in the area.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your downtown Milwaukee reporter: Brendyn Jones
PROFILE-PIC-ROJAS-CASTILLO.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Elaine Rojas-Castillo