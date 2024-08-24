Backpack and supply giveaway: Students prepped and ready for the school year

MILWAUKEE — The start of the school year is just over a week away, and the group Legacy of Ali and Fatima (LOAF) packed hundreds of backpacks with school supplies to help students get ready for the school year.

Students and families lined up at Bruce Elementary School Saturday to check 'get school supplies' off their to-do lists.

Zack Swift Zahra Dhoondia is an organizer with LOAF.

Zahra Dhoondia, an organizer with LOAF MKE said the goal is to take the pressure off families to purchase school supplies in the midst of rising costs and inflation.

"We want to make sure families don't have to determine whether they want to feed their families or give supplies to their children," Dhoondia said.

Half of the backpacks went to students and the other half will go to refugees who have settled in the area.

