ASKING YOU: What makes Sheboygan so great?

What matters to you is important to us. It’s why the TMJ4 News Today team hosted another ‘Let’s Talk’ Listening Session at Stefano’s SLO Food Market in Sheboygan on Wednesday morning. It was a chance for you to tell us what’s going well, what’s not, and anything else we should know about living in Sheboygan.

Some long-time community members gave us a glimpse into what makes their home so special. TMJ4’s Sydni Eure met with some people at the Field to Fork restaurant to get their point of view.

Bill Kohler has worked at Filed of Fork for about 25 years. He was having a chat with Sydni at the breakfast bar when he shared why he wouldn’t want to call any other place in the world home.

TMJ4, Sydni Eure Bill Kohler is a server at Field to Fork Restaurant. He loves living and working in Sheboygan.



“We’ve got plenty of things to do,” said Kohler. “We’ve got a children’s museum, we’ve got a wonderful arts center. We’re a world destination in this area for golf.”

Bill said the small town feel in Sheboygan is just right because it’s not too small, you get to know your neighbors, you have plenty of places find great food and get outdoors, and you can’t go wrong with a lakefront that goes on and on for miles. Bill said if you haven’t found some incredible things to do in Sheboygan, it’s because you haven’t been looking hard enough.

“I would say if they don’t like it here, well they’re not trying hard enough.”

A group of friends also shared their story with us.

TMJ4, Sydni Eure Kathleen Richter, Janelle Bruggink and Nancy Buhr have been friends for decades.

’s sweet story of sisterhood starts right here in Sheboygan many years ago.

“For me it would be 47 years because I was pregnant,” said Kathleen Richter. “So, that’s why I know.”

These are the three best friends that anyone could ever have and it’s all thanks to one Sheboygan neighborhood. They shared how they all moved in next to each other and raised their children side by side. Janelle said even though Kathleen has since moved out of state, whenever all the girls are back in town you can be sure to catch them somewhere in Sheboygan catching up and thinking back on all the good times.

“Janell lived in the neighborhood first, I moved in across the street and about a year later Kathy moved in next door to me,” said Nancy Buhr. “It was that kind of neighborhood like a family and so the neighbors still as often as possible get together.”

Watch: Sheboygan residents share what makes their community special.

ASKING YOU: What makes Sheboygan so great?

They said Sheboygan will also be home and the place their families foundation was built. It’s just one of the many things this trio loves about living there.

“We all had such a bond and so did our children,” said Janelle Bruggink. “I think when one of us had an issue going on, we all were there together. It was awesome. Just lots of good memories. We had enough kids to do our own little league at the local park and we just had fun.”

The people we spoke with said they’re glad the TMJ4 crew has joined them because there are so many great stories to tell in their community.

“I think what you did was important,” said Nancy. “You’re just looking for groups of people having a good time and asking them why. I think that’s important.”

