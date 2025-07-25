Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

As beef prices hit record averages nationwide, local businesses see the impact

With TMJ4 Price Tracker, we look at where you can get the best deal as beef prices hit their highest ever levels
As beef prices reach record highs nationwide, some Milwaukee businesses are finding ways to keep costs manageable for consumers while adapting to shifting buying patterns.
As beef prices hit record averages nationwide, local businesses see the impact
Beef Prices Rise
Posted
and last updated

MILWAUKEE — As beef prices reach record highs nationwide, some Milwaukee businesses are finding ways to keep costs manageable for consumers while adapting to shifting buying patterns.

In June, the average price for a pound of ground beef in the US was $6.10, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Ground beef is the second most-consumed meat in the country.

At Bunzel's on the northwest side of Milwaukee, butchers are noticing new faces as prices at grocery stores have increased.

Watch: As beef prices hit record averages nationwide, local businesses see the impact

Nationwide record beef prices take a toll on local businesses

The butcher shop has been able to maintain its ground beef at $4.99 a pound and still offer discounts for bulk purchases, while raising the price of its specialty cuts of meat.

"You've always kind of thought as steak as being a more expensive item so we figured we can hide our increase in prices there and customers are still able to get a steak for a treat it's still a treat it's not something you get every day and ground beef, where you have to feed your families once a week, they're able to get the same good price on that still," said Mike Hoffmann of Bunzel's.

Mike Hoffmann

Several factors are contributing to the rising beef prices, including high consumer demand, a cattle herd shortage, suspended cattle imports from Mexico due to a parasite, and a threat from President Donald Trump of a 50% tariff on imports from Brazil.

Local food businesses are also feeling the impact. Oscar Rubio Gutierrez, who runs Ikigai Food Truck, says they've seen a $1 per pound increase in beef prices over the last year.

Rather than decreasing portions, they've slightly raised prices. Gutierrez hopes the quality of their food will keep customers coming back.

"If we make quality food for them, they'll be happy, they'll still buy again, they tell the community we're here in Zócalo, and they'll have a good experience here," said Gutierrez.

Oscar Rubio Guttierez

Each week, TMJ4 Tracks prices around southeastern Wisconsin. Currently, the best price on beef can be found at the Kenosha Aldi at $4.29 a pound.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Brendyn Jones