As beef prices hit record averages nationwide, local businesses see the impact

MILWAUKEE — As beef prices reach record highs nationwide, some Milwaukee businesses are finding ways to keep costs manageable for consumers while adapting to shifting buying patterns.

In June, the average price for a pound of ground beef in the US was $6.10, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Ground beef is the second most-consumed meat in the country.

At Bunzel's on the northwest side of Milwaukee, butchers are noticing new faces as prices at grocery stores have increased.

The butcher shop has been able to maintain its ground beef at $4.99 a pound and still offer discounts for bulk purchases, while raising the price of its specialty cuts of meat.

"You've always kind of thought as steak as being a more expensive item so we figured we can hide our increase in prices there and customers are still able to get a steak for a treat it's still a treat it's not something you get every day and ground beef, where you have to feed your families once a week, they're able to get the same good price on that still," said Mike Hoffmann of Bunzel's.

Several factors are contributing to the rising beef prices, including high consumer demand, a cattle herd shortage, suspended cattle imports from Mexico due to a parasite, and a threat from President Donald Trump of a 50% tariff on imports from Brazil.

Local food businesses are also feeling the impact. Oscar Rubio Gutierrez, who runs Ikigai Food Truck, says they've seen a $1 per pound increase in beef prices over the last year.

Rather than decreasing portions, they've slightly raised prices. Gutierrez hopes the quality of their food will keep customers coming back.

"If we make quality food for them, they'll be happy, they'll still buy again, they tell the community we're here in Zócalo, and they'll have a good experience here," said Gutierrez.

Each week, TMJ4 Tracks prices around southeastern Wisconsin. Currently, the best price on beef can be found at the Kenosha Aldi at $4.29 a pound.

