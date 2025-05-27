MILWAUKEE — Survivors of the Mother's Day fire at the Highland Court Apartments can meet with local resources at a central location for personalized help Wednesday.

The American Red Cross and local partners will host a multi-agency resource center for displaced residents.

Watch: Apartment fire victim hopes resource event will aid him and his mother after harrowing escape

Red Cross to host resource center for Highland Court fire survivors

Joshua Dood told TMJ4 that he plans to be there. Dood has been staying at the American Red Cross shelter since the fire forced him out. Dood has been anxious to start moving forward as he struggles to find a new place.

"It’s rough," he said. "I have applications in for apartments, but it’s hard staying in a shelter on a cot for 16 days. They (American Red Cross) feed as well here, but that’s the gist of it."

He hopes local agencies can help him with housing and his mom who was visiting when the fire happened.

"My mom is having panic attacks. My mom is doing really bad. It affected her really bad being handed out of a fourth floor window. She thought she was going to die. It was traumatizing," Dood stated.

The multi-agency resource center is scheduled to take place from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center on 15th and Vliet.

Survivors will be able to meet with caseworkers to build personalized recovery plans and connect with services surrounding essentials like housing and food.

Also happening on Wednesday, Milwaukee Common Council members plan to discuss building code and sprinkler systems in response to the fire.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

<b><i>Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.</i></b>



<b>Report a typo or error</b> // <b>Submit a news tip</b>