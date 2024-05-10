Anti-theft software upgrade clinic for Kia owners this weekend at Milwaukee County Zoo

There's an anti-theft vehicle software upgrade clinic for Kias at the Milwaukee County Zoo this weekend.

The upgrade will hopefully increase safety for Kia owners. The clinic opens Friday morning at 8:00.

More than 6,00 cars were stolen in Milwaukee alone, according to data from the Milwaukee Police Department. That's down from 2022, when more than 8,000 cars were stolen. Already this year, more than 1,800 Kia vehicles have been stolen, a 10% decrease from this time last year.

Kia has set up this weekend's free anti-theft software upgrade for owners who are searching for a bit more security. Reports show many break-ins and thefts of Kias were accomplished with something as simple as a USB cord.

TMJ4's Sydni Eure is told the new software will restrict the operation of the vehicle's ignition system to make theft more difficult. That's in addition to the thousands of steering wheel locks the company provided since the theft surge began.

The upgrade clinic runs from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday.



Talk to us: At TMJ4 News, we make every effort to listen to you and follow up on the issues that matter to you personally. If you have a story idea, tip, or comment about this story, let us know using the form below. Visit tmj4.com/tips for more ways to reach out to us and make your voice heard. Name Email Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip