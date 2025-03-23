Annual Sherman Park Housing Resource Fair draws homeowners looking to improve homes

MILWAUKEE — The annual Sherman Park Housing Resource fair came to the Mary Ryan Boys and Girls club Saturday to help residents with things like first time home buying, estate planning, tenant rights and credit counseling.

Hundreds of people filtered through the event from 9 a.m. until about noon, according to Mabel Lamb, Executive Director of the Sherman Park Community Association.

The event was a reminder that Spring cleaning is not only limited to collecting cobwebs around the house. It can also be general maintenance on the property.

"A lot of our houses are 80-100 years old already, and we don't want people to suffer from deferred maintenance," Lamb said. "So we bring resources here so people can come and learn how they can do repairs on their home."

Repairs can be expensive, and the association invited banks to help with loan assistance if residents choose to pursue costly construction. Habitat For Humanity also had a booth to show that construction materials do not need to come from the hardware store.

Not all repairs fall on the resident. If someone is renting, and landlords are not following through with promised fixes, Legal Action was invited along with the Neighborhood Improvement Development Corporation (NIDC) to help guide tenants.

Anyone with questions or those who were unable to make it to the event Saturday can call the association at (414) 444-9803 or visit its website here.

