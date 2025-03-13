Annual Girls’ Day at City Hall returns to inspire young women

MILWAUKEE — The 15th Annual Girls’ Day at City Hall event will kick off this morning in Milwaukee.
The annual event, created by Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs, seeks to expose hundreds of middle and high-school-aged young women to strong female role models in political leadership and public service careers, according to a release.
“Representation in government and public service careers has come a long way, but more female voices and perspectives are needed. These jobs are fulfilling and rewarding, and we hope to expose young women to a life-long passion for bettering our shared community,” said Alderwoman Coggs. “Girls’ Day is a fantastic opportunity to observe and learn about public service, while also meeting women who are currently making a difference and inspiring others to do the same. Those interested in attending should register and make sure they do not miss this outstanding opportunity.”
The full-day event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Milwaukee City Hall, 200 E. Wells St.
It includes panel discussions—one with women in elective office and one with women in other public service careers—along with speakers and opportunities for active engagement with several public service-oriented organizations focused on young women and led by women.
A Girls’ Day Scholarship and the Vel Phillips Trailblazer Award will also be presented.
Registration for the event closed March 3.
For more details, visit the website.
