An existence for the people: Former TMJ4 anchor honored at celebration of life

MILWAUKEE — Former TMJ4 News anchor and reporter, Bill Taylor was recognized Saturday for the mark he left on the Milwaukee community.

Taylor died back in May, surrounded by family, at 79-years-old. On his birthday, dozens gathered at the Black Historical Society Museum to honor his legendary life and legacy.

RELATED: Former TMJ4 anchor Bill Taylor's family and former colleagues remember his legacy

“It just fills my heart with joy,” Taylor’s daughter Akua Taylor said. “I really feel like he's shining and smiling as a result of everybody that came."

TMJ4 News Bill Taylor

As the creator of TMJ4's Positively Milwaukee series, Taylor was known for uplifting his community, which was highlighted through nearly 30 years of work at the station.

“I knew Bill had my back and I was committed to having his,” TMJ4 Engineering and Operations Director Tony Lucas said.

Museum Director and former TMJ4 photojournalist Clayborn Benson said Taylor worked to ensure African Americans were properly represented on the news.

RELATED: Bill Taylor discusses his roots with Milwaukee Juneteenth parade

He also said Taylor’s efforts often went well beyond the Newsroom. Benson credits Taylor for inspiring him to run the museum and said Taylor often participated in programming.

“He taught me the quest to learn,” Benson explained.

This is why Taylor’s family is asking for donations to the museum in Taylor’s honor in lieu of flowers.

"Knowing his history and making sure we all know where we come from was his way of living,” Akua said. “We couldn't have done it anywhere else."

“The city was always in his heart,” Akua added. “Bill Taylor loved the people.”

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip