Amtrak train hits, kills pedestrian in Oak Creek

Authorities are investigating after an Amtrak train hit a pedestrian in Oak Creek, killing them. The incident happened just after 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday night.
Posted at 6:15 AM, May 09, 2024
Authorities are investigating after an Amtrak train hit a pedestrian in Oak Creek, killing them.

The incident happened just after 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday night near Howell and Puetz.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities are working on identifying the victim.

No one on the train was hurt.

