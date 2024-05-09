Amtrak train hits, kills pedestrian in Oak Creek

Authorities are investigating after an Amtrak train hit a pedestrian in Oak Creek, killing them.

The incident happened just after 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday night near Howell and Puetz.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities are working on identifying the victim.

No one on the train was hurt.

