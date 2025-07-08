Milwaukee Amazon Prime users discuss scams, package theft costing Americans billions ahead of Prime Day

MILWAUKEE — Amazon Prime Days kicks off this week, offering exclusive discounts to Prime members, but experts warn shoppers to be vigilant about potential scams.

According to Forbes, NordVPN has identified over 120,000 malware phishing scams impersonating Amazon in the last two months alone.

Researchers with NordVPN report they've detected 92,000 phishing sites with an Amazon name, 21,000 fake Amazon websites, and 11,000 sites selling counterfeit goods.

Amazon provides several tips to help consumers avoid fake websites and emails. Red flags include numerical website addresses and misspelled words or grammatical errors. The company recommends going directly to Amazon.com when making purchases or seeking assistance with devices and services.

Ron Johnson, a Milwaukee resident, not the United States Senator, is a longtime Prime member. He emphasizes the importance of protecting yourself from potential scams.

"The more we put our information into different platforms that we trust to get commerce done, the more diligent you have to be. My credit card is protected by the bank and so forth, but still, the front line of the defense is just me being a little bit aware and being aware of what I'm doing. Sometimes saving a couple of bucks isn't worth it," Johnson said.

Beyond online scams, package theft presents another concern for online shoppers. According to Security.org, one in four Americans have been victims of package theft in the last year, resulting in significant financial losses.

Research shows over 58 million packages were stolen in the United States in 2024, totaling approximately $12 billion in losses.

Amazon suggests tracking your packages to ensure you're available when they arrive or using alternative drop-off locations like Amazon Lockers.

Anthony Rossmiller, who has been a Prime member for over a decade, takes precautions to protect his deliveries by tracking them and enlisting neighbors' help when he's away.

"They actually send alerts to our phone, they'll say the package is four or five doors away so you know when it's coming," Rossmiller said.

He added, "In our neighborhood, all our neighbors look out for each other, so it's a very good plan and a good way to do things, but it helps to have good neighbors."

