Amani Youth Council holds annual March Against Gun Violence in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Amani Youth Council (AYC) is holding its sixth annual March Against Gun Violence Wednesday.

The youth-led march is being held in partnership with Amani United and the Dominican Center to bring an end to gun violence in Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Police Department will also take part in the march.

This year's event will honor fallen MPD Officer Kendall Corder and his partner who were shot while responding to a call.

Set up and registration will begin at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, followed by opening remarks at 1 p.m. and the march starting at 1:30 p.m. at Moody Park, 2201 W. Auer Avenue in Milwaukee.

The Amani Youth Council is a group of young leaders from Milwaukee’s Amani neighborhood committed to creating positive change through advocacy, service and civic engagement. The Council organizes events that promote youth voice, public safety and neighborhood pride—such as marches against gun violence, Fun Fridays and clean-up efforts.

The Council empowers local youth to lead with purpose and be active agents of change in their community. For more information, email: amaniyouthcouncil1@gmail.com.

