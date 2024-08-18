Amani neighborhood homeowner amazed as Block Build MKE revamps home

MILWUAKEE — Several homes in Milwaukee’s Amani neighborhood got some much-needed upgrades Saturday as hundreds of helpers spent the day donating their time and resources.

Volunteers with area construction companies poured into the neighborhood as a part of Revitalize Milwaukee’s annual Block Build MKE.

Berghammer Construction’s Senior VP Matt Iwanski said he’s thrilled to be part of the initiative.

Tahleel Mohieldin Matt Iwanski is the senior vice president of Berghammer Construction.

“I liked the message and the purpose,” Iwanski said. “It’s great to see us help — coming together and helping someone that can’t necessarily do it all themselves but is trying.”

The program aims to help improve the quality of life for people in need. Organizers said this year’s pick, the Amani neighborhood, was one of the city’s most challenged.

After following up with a flyer he received in the mail, Delwine Dorsey’s property was one of 11 selected to get repairs and updates free of charge.

Tahleel Mohieldin Delwine Dorsey is a Block Build recipient.

“I was a little bit skeptical about it but you know they kept coming out,” Dorsey said. “I was like maybe they'll do something for real."

Watching the progress made to his home in real-time, Dorsey said he’s both thankful and amazed.

Iwanski’s team in partnership with Bob Anderson Builders updated and repaired Dorsey’s bathroom, porch, and sidewalk and cleared his yard.

“It’s really like unbelievable,” Dorsey said, “because half the stuff that they doing, they didn’t mention they was gonna do it.”

For Dorsey, the surprises didn’t end there. When the work was nearly complete, leaders with revitalize Milwaukee gifted the homeowner with a John Deere riding lawn mower.

Tahleel Mohieldin Delwine Dorsey and the John Deere mower.

Dorsey said this would help leave him fully equipped to keep up with his yard maintenance. It used to take him three days to cut the grass because of his age, but with the new mower it takes less than an hour.

Block Build MKE is an extension of Revitalize Milwaukee’s year-round services to bring long-term improvements to the city.

