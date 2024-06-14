Alverno College declares financial emergency, plans to cut majors and graduate programs

MILWAUKEE — Alverno College’s Board of Trustees voted to declare a financial emergency and is cutting one-third of its majors and one-quarter of its graduate programs, according to a Friday announcement.

An athletic program and track and field will also be discontinued.

If you are currently enrolled as an undergraduate student at Alverno College, you will still be able to complete your academic program, however, Alverno will stop accepting new students into the program.

The following undergraduate majors have been discontinued:

-Cosmetic Science

-Creative Arts in Practice

-Education: Secondary

-English

-Environmental Freshwater Science

-Environmental Science

-Health Education

-History

-Mathematics

-Mathematics/Computer Science

-Media Design

-Molecular Biology

-Public Health: Policy and Advocacy

-Religious Studies

-Spanish for the Professions

For a full list of graduate programs discontinued, click here.

According to the press release. the declaration is a proactive measure to restore financial stability and secure Alverno College’s financial future.

“These are difficult decisions to make, and we regret the impact these cuts will have on our colleagues; however, these actions are necessary as we forge a path forward that safeguards Alverno’s survival, preserves our accreditation, and retains our academic integrity,” said Christy Brown, JD, president of Alverno College. “Moving forward, we will continue to invest in areas of growth and educational innovation identified by our community of dedicated faculty and staff, modernizing operational systems, and enhancing the student experience.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

