Aloft Milwaukee Downtown to host "No Watch Pawties" tonight

The hotel brand is partnering with local shelters in Milwaukee to invite people to spend time with some lovable, cuddly, four-legged friends.
MILWAUKEE — Feeling anxious about the election? A downtown Milwaukee hotel hopes to help.

Aloft Hotels is hosting a "No Watch Pawtie" at Aloft Milwaukee Downtown on election night.

The hotel brand is partnering with local shelters in Milwaukee to invite people to spend time with some lovable, cuddly, four-legged friends.

In addition to cuddles and playtime with puppies and dogs from local shelters, attendees will enjoy a dog-led meditation to encourage relaxation.

News-weary attendees will be pleased to know that Election Day coverage is banned from playing during the "Pawties," offering everyone a brief break to unwind.

"Everyone needs a chance to de-stress at the moment and we decided to share some of the comfort dogs bring both virtually and in-person this election season," said Brian Jaymont, Global Brand Leader for Aloft Hotels. "We hope this calming video and our No Watch Puppy Parties give people a chance to relax and reset, even if it's only a couple of hours."

The fun kicks off at 5 p.m. and runs until 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

No registration or fee is required to attend the "No Watch Pawties," which are open to both hotel guests and locals.

