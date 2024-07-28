All-women moto collective celebrates the Harley Davidson Homecoming

MILWAUKEE — All weekend, Milwaukee will be filled with the sounds of motorcycles reviving their engines and celebrating the Harley Davidson Homecoming.

Riders from all over the world meet right here in Milwaukee to share the unique feeling of riding a motorcycle.

One group from Milwaukee is repping the women. Valerie Hoppens is the co-founder of The Litas Milwaukee.

The Litas is a global all-women moto collective. It's different from a typical motorcycle club because you don't need your own bike to join. All are welcome.

They also have branches all over the world.

"I could go to Arkansas, I could go to Italy, I would have a Litas sister there to be there for me to show me a good time," Hoppens said.

You can see that on display this weekend. Some Litas from California made the trip out to Milwaukee for the weekend.

"I get to see a lot of people from all over the country in one central location here in Milwaukee, pretty stoked on that," said Christal Hardman, a Litas member from California.

And this weekend in Milwaukee, the Litas are partying.

"No sleep for the wicked, that's what it means," Hoppens said. "It is a constant party, it's just family getting together."

In a culture where men can be the centerpiece, Hoppens says a space for women is important.

"Women empowerment, those two words," Hoppens said. "That is the Litas World Global Collective."

