All westbound lanes of I-94 closed at Stadium Interchange

All westbound lanes of I-94 are closed at the Stadium Interchange in Milwaukee. That's near WIS 175.

WisDOT Westbound lanes of I-94 closed near Stadium Interchange



WisDOT says the closure will last about an hour. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is handling what it calls "law enforcement activity."

The incident that caused the closure happened around 9:00 Monday morning.

