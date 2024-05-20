Watch Now
All westbound lanes of I-94 closed at Stadium Interchange

Posted at 9:37 AM, May 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-20 10:37:58-04

All westbound lanes of I-94 are closed at the Stadium Interchange in Milwaukee. That's near WIS 175.

WisDOT says the closure will last about an hour. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is handling what it calls "law enforcement activity."

The incident that caused the closure happened around 9:00 Monday morning.

