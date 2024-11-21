Snow, icy conditions causing lane closures and delays across the area

Snowy and icy conditions are causing road closures and delays across the TMJ4 viewing area.

All northbound lanes of I-41 near North Avenue in Wauwatosa are closed.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is assisting several drivers whose vehicles became disabled in icy conditions. Deputies closed the northbound lanes just before 7:30 on Thursday morning.

The closure is expected to last at least two hours.

In addition to that closure, MCSO deputies are also handling lane closures on the Marquette interchange. All lanes are closed on the I-94 eastbound ramp to I-43 southbound/I-94 eastbound. MCSO says the system ramp is "ice covered" which is affecting all lanes there. There is a disabled vehicle on the ramp.

That closure is expected to last at least an hour.

There's another closure on I-94. WisDOT says eastbound lanes are closed past the WIS 26 ramp because of a crash. That's near Johnson Creek. That closure started around 9:20 on Thursday morning.

Another closure to keep an eye on is affecting commuters near Wisconsin Avenue on I-43. MCSO is handling a crash there. Two right lanes headed southbound are closed.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is reporting several crashes and slideoffs throughout the area. You can check current road conditions here.

