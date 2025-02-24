Advocacy group tackles maternal health disparities through Yoga, resource fair

MILWAUKEE — Birth workers and community advocates in Milwaukee are banding together to share resources and bring awareness around maternal health disparities in the city.

At Peak Initiative Saturday, the Black Birth Collection held an event to raise awareness about the issue affecting black and brown women.

The event 26 featured vendors offering support and solutions that organizer Paisley Lucas said not enough people know about.

"This is why this work is so important,” she said of the event. “We are so rich in resources for birthing families here in Milwaukee."

According to the CDC black women are three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause than their white counterparts.

"It's disheartening it makes me want to do more,” event attendee Natalie Branch said.

Branch also said she came out to the event to build on her efforts with her church, in the hopes of networking with people interested in supporting pregnant moms and babies.

A panel of community advocates and birth workers shared the challenges they faced during their own birthing experiences with attendees, offering people advice on how to navigate healthcare systems and better advocate for themselves.

"It's ok to ask for help,” Lucas said. “This is what I want (people) to leave this with. If you need help, give someone a call."

A lesson yoga instructor and wellness consultant Cearra Stinson said is best to share early.

Prior to the panel discussion attendees could take advantage of a free yoga and meditation session with Stinson.

"It all starts in the womb,” the instructor said. “So, when you're doing yoga or any wellness services with the mom, that's educating them to educate their children.”

The hope there is to give people more tools to build better health outcomes in the future.

