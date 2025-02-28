Admirals to attempt world record for most cowbells rung at once Friday

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Admirals, or “Cowbells”, will attempt to set a new world record for most cowbells rung at once when they host the Iowa Wild at 7 p.m. Friday at Panther Arena.

The world record attempt will take place during the media timeout, after the 10-minute mark of the second period. The current record is 5,748, set in 2003 at Mississippi State, according to a release.

To help with the attempt, the first 6,000 fans to the game on Friday will receive a cowbell, courtesy of Potawatomi Sportsbook.

Milwaukee Admirals' website. Still from Thursday evening's game.

The Milwaukee Cowbells rebrand began Tuesday night and features “More Cowbell” specialty jerseys inspired by the 25th anniversary of the famous Saturday Night Live skit with Will Ferrell.

These jerseys are available for bid via silent auctionand will be given to the winning bidder after Friday's game.

TMJ4, Jacie Griffith

Panther Arena is located at 400 W Kilbourn Ave.

