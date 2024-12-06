'A wonderful holiday moment': Christmas in the Ward is back for a night of family fun

The 35th Annual Christmas in the Ward is back for another fun family-friendly event. On Friday night from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., you can stop by the Third Ward's Catalano Square for the celebration.

“Everyone will have a chance to meet Santa, see live reindeer, check out an old-fashioned tree lighting ceremony, and of course sip lots of fun seasonal drinks like hot cocoa and mulled wine and just enjoy some fantastic live performances by local performers as well," said Jordan Dechambre, Marketing, and Communications Director at the Historic Third Ward Association.

Dechambre said the preparation process was a labor of love for the small staff at the Historic Third Ward association but one that was worth it.

“This is really about people coming together to create something special for the community," said Dechambre. “When everybody is here and ready to light that tree things are going to look spectacular and we’ll be ready to go.”

Dechambre shared there are many things to love about this holiday celebration but nothing tops the reaction from the crowd.

"Oh my gosh, I think my favorite part of doing Christmas in the Ward is seeing the expression on people’s faces when they step foot onto Broadway and into Catalano Square and see this entire neighborhood transformed into a wonderful holiday moment," said Dechambre. "It’s very Hallmark movie and just tons of fun for everybody.”

The event is free and open to the public!

