Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

'A wonderful holiday moment': Christmas in the Ward is back for a night of family fun

Sydni Eure reports.
Christmas in the Ward is back for a night of family fun
Christmas in the Ward
Posted

The 35th Annual Christmas in the Ward is back for another fun family-friendly event. On Friday night from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., you can stop by the Third Ward's Catalano Square for the celebration.

Christmas in the Ward

“Everyone will have a chance to meet Santa, see live reindeer, check out an old-fashioned tree lighting ceremony, and of course sip lots of fun seasonal drinks like hot cocoa and mulled wine and just enjoy some fantastic live performances by local performers as well," said Jordan Dechambre, Marketing, and Communications Director at the Historic Third Ward Association.

Jordan Dechambre - Third Ward

Dechambre said the preparation process was a labor of love for the small staff at the Historic Third Ward association but one that was worth it.

Watch: The holiday spirit comes to Catalano Square.

Historic Third Ward brings back 35th annual Christmas in the Ward celebration

“This is really about people coming together to create something special for the community," said Dechambre. “When everybody is here and ready to light that tree things are going to look spectacular and we’ll be ready to go.”

Dechambre shared there are many things to love about this holiday celebration but nothing tops the reaction from the crowd.

Christmas in the Ward set up

"Oh my gosh, I think my favorite part of doing Christmas in the Ward is seeing the expression on people’s faces when they step foot onto Broadway and into Catalano Square and see this entire neighborhood transformed into a wonderful holiday moment," said Dechambre. "It’s very Hallmark movie and just tons of fun for everybody.”

The event is free and open to the public!

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Brendyn Jones