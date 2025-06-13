'A very well-loved person': Milwaukee family mourning loss of 17-year-old girl after tragic scooter accident

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee family is mourning the loss of a 17-year-old girl who, her family says, died after falling off a rented scooter.

Connie Hutchison, a rising senior at Alliance High School, was excited about her upcoming 18th birthday in December and had plans to become a hairdresser after graduation.

Monique Johnson will always remember her little sister as someone special.

"She's sweet, she's very genuine, she's goofy, energetic, like she was a very well-loved person, of course," Johnson said.

The family was spending time together on Monday morning after Johnson's son's graduation when the accident occurred.

"She was bored at the moment, so she was like, 'I'm going to go ride the Lime scooters.' So she went outside and came back like 10 minutes later and, like, she came in pain," Johnson said.

According to Johnson, Connie fell off the scooter and hit her stomach. The family called 911, and Connie was taken to the hospital.

"I called her dad that night to ask what was going on, and he just told me, like, 'She died,'" Johnson said.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that Connie died early Tuesday morning at Children's Hospital.

"That's really traumatizing, and I can't even imagine how she felt when she was at the hospital," Johnson said.

The scooter Connie fell off is reportedly still in the neighborhood. Lime representatives say they are investigating whether one of their vehicles was involved and are ready to assist the Milwaukee Police Department with any investigations.

Johnson says Connie will live on as she tells countless stories to her own children about their aunt.

"Connie is the life, she's everybody's person," Johnson said.

Connie’s family has created a GoFundMe to help cover her funeral expenses and to support her siblings as they navigate the loss of their sister.

If you'd like to donate, click here.

