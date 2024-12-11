'A unique opportunity': Milwaukee County Transit System to host a job fair this afternoon

MILWAUKEE — Looking for a fresh start in 2025? The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) is hosting a career fair this afternoon at its Administration Building.

MCTS aims to fill 100 open positions, including bus operators, safety officers, diesel mechanics, electronic technicians, and bus fuelers/detailers over the course of 2025.

Stop by between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. to learn more. Staff will be on hand to answer questions and assist with applications.

“We have many entry-level opportunities that offer a career path to advanced positions such as garage supervisors, instructors, customer service representatives, route supervisors, and director roles,” MCTS Employment Manager Tiffany Moore said in a news release. “Many leaders at MCTS, including executives, began their careers in roles like these, showing the tremendous opportunities for growth and advancement within our organization.”

Free parking will be available in front of the building.

The MCTS Administration Building is located on 1942 N. 17th Street in Milwaukee.

