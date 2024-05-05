A three-car crash sent two to the hospital in New Berlin

A police chase resulted in a three-car crash on Friday morning on the corner of 124 St. and W. National Ave.

Police saw a vehicle that was reported stolen and began a pursuit down W. National Ave. when the driver fled.

The chase went through nearby neighborhoods and after speeding down several roads the police ended the pursuit.

The suspect continued driving away and crashed into two other cars at the New Berlin intersection.

Two were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect got out of the car after the crash and fled into a nearby apartment building. He was later found and taken into custody by the police.

The West Allis Police Department, West Allis Fire Department, and New Berlin Fire Department all responded to the scene of the crash.

