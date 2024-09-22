Watch Now
A pickup truck crashed into a home near 41st and Roosevelt Saturday evening

Kyle Gustafson
Posted

MILWUKEE — Pieces from a black pickup truck were scattered across a Milwaukee yard following the vehicle colliding with the side of a house Saturday evening.

The crash was near 41st and Roosevelt and neighbors ventured outside to see what made the loud noise.

One of the wheels of the truck fell off in the crash and was left lying next to a shattered front end and crumpled hood.

The corner of the stone home did not appear to have sustained much damage.

TMJ4 reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department and the Milwaukee Fire Department but did not immediately hear back.

